Juventus, pronto rinnovo per Allegri. Potrebbe avere anche un nuovo incarico

La Gazzetta dello Sport riferisce che la Juventus sta considerando l’idea di estendere il contratto di Massimiliano Allegri fino al 2027. L’accordo comprenderebbe non solo la gestione del team, ma anche un controllo generale sull’area sportiva.

