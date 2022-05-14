Spezia – Ammonito Gyasi: era diffidato e salterà il Napoli all’ultima giornata

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Durante il match tra Udinese e Spezia è arrivato un cartellino giallo pesante per Emmanuel Gyasi. L’attaccante dei liguri era diffidato e dunque non ci sarà per l’ultima giornata di campionato contro il Napoli.

Articolo precedenteLucchesi: “Spalletti deve restare, in estate ci sarà rinnovamento”
Articolo successivoSchira: “Napoli al lavoro per rinnovare il contratto di Rrahmani”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE