UFFICIALE – Inzaghi è il nuovo allenatore dell’Inter: il comunicato

Davide D'Alessio
L’Inter attraverso un comunicato sul proprio sito ufficiale, annuncia l’arrivo di Simone Inzaghi sulla panchina nerazzura. Il tecnico ex Lazio ha firmato un biennale e sostituirà Antonio Conte.

