Serie A, nuovo caso di positività al Covid-19: i dettagli

Vincenzo Ercolano
Nuovo caso di Covid-19 in Serie A. Il Torino, attraverso un comunicato ufficiale, ha annunciato la positività di un tesserato della prima squadra. Il calciatore granata è già in isolamento e sta seguendo tutte le direttive del protocollo sanitario.

