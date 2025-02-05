SOCIAL – Okafor rilascia le prime impressioni in azzurro

Il Napoli sul suo profilo Instagram presenta le prime impressioni del nuovo acquisto Noah Okafor e cosa ne pensa dell’ambiente azzurro. Di seguito il video caricato dalla pagina ufficiale della squadra partenopea:

