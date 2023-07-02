Del Genio: “Milinkovic al Napoli? Ecco cosa ne penso…”

Scritto da:
Vittorio Policastro
-

Queste sono le parole di Paolo Del Genio su Milinkovic Savic al Napoli: “Milinkovic Savic al Napoli? E’ un giocatore forte, ma costa tanto, forse troppo per il Napoli. Inoltre, nello stesso ruolo il Napoli ha anche Anguissa”.

