Dazn – Rrahmani: “Dobbiamo rimanere concentrati per queste partite di campionato”

Scritto da:
Vittorio Policastro
-

Queste sono le parole di Amir Rrhmani nel prepartita di Napoli-Inter: “Dobbiamo migliorare e prendere le partite rimanenti in maniera seria, inoltre vogliamo far diventare Victor il capocannoniere”.

