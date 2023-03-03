Meret a Dazn: “Il nostro segreto? Vi spiego”

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-
Zenga su Meret

Alex Meret è stato intervistato da DAZN nel pre-partita contro la Lazio: Segreto della fase difensiva? Lavorare di squadra e non di reparto, c’è grande sacrificio anche da parte dei nostri attaccanti e tutti aiutano tutti”.

Articolo precedenteSarri a Dazn: “Spalletti sta per fare ciò che io non sono riuscito”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE