Alvino: “Che nostalgia vedere i goal di Cavani e Albiol”

Alessia Volpe
Carlo Alvino, giornalista, ha commentato sul suo profilo Twitter la serata delle semifinali di andata di Europa League: “Un po’ di Napoli in questa serata di Europa League con i gol di Cavani e Albiol… nostalgia canaglia…”

