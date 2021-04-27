Criscitiello su Gattuso: “Forse non è così scarso”

Scritto da:
Alessia Volpe
-

Michele Criscitiello, direttore di Sportitalia, attraverso un tweet si è espresso riguardo Gattuso dopo la vittoria degli azzurri contro il Torino:

“Mah, forse Gattuso non è poi così scarso…”

