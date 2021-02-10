Rai, Pessina: “Stiamo vincendo una partita difficile ma loro ci attaccano”

Scritto da:
Gabriella Mosca
-

Queste le parole di Matteo Pessina ai microfoni di Rai 1 al termine della prima frazione di gioco tra Atalanta e Napoli: “È una partita difficile siccome loro sono pericolosi, attaccano e noi cerchiamo di difenderci dalla loro pressione”. 

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE