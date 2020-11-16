Tardelli sicuro: “Juventus-Napoli andava giocata per il bene dello sport”

Scritto da:
Vincenzo Ercolano
-

Marco Tardelli, ex calciatore, ha parlato ai microfoni di Radio Sportiva. Queste le sue parole su Juve-Napoli:

Per il bene dello sport l’avrei giocata. Poi, ovviamente, ci sono delle sentenze che non dipendono dallo sport“.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE