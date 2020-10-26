Bergonzi su Benevento-Napoli: “Agli azzurri manca un rigore”

Scritto da:
Vincenzo Ercolano
-

Mauro Bergonzi, ex arbitro, ha parlato ai microfoni di TMW Radio:

Doveri è il miglior arbitro italiano, non ha dato un rigore netto al Napoli contro il Benevento. Alla fine hanno vinto gli azzurri, quindi non si è discusso più di tanto”.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE