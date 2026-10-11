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Villarreal-Napoli Youth League visibile su UEFA.tv: data e orario del match

Villarreal-Napoli Youth League sarà trasmessa su UEFA.tv martedì 13 ottobre alle ore 16:00. Tutti i dettagli su data, orario e modalità di visione.

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Villarreal-Napoli Youth League visibile su UEFA.tv: data e orario del match
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  • Villarreal-Napoli Primavera di Youth League si gioca martedì 13 ottobre alle 16:00
  • La partita sarà visibile sulla piattaforma ufficiale UEFA.tv per tutti gli interessati
  • Gli azzurrini affrontano il Villarreal dopo la vittoria contro il Frosinone Primavera
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La sfida tra Villarreal e Napoli Primavera valida per la Youth League sarà trasmessa sulla piattaforma ufficiale UEFA.tv. A quanto si apprende, la partita è in programma martedì 13 ottobre alle ore 16:00.

Gli azzurrini, appena archiviato il confronto con il Frosinone, sono ora concentrati sull’importante impegno europeo, che li vedrà affrontare la formazione spagnola in trasferta. Il match offre ai giovani del Napoli una nuova occasione di confronto internazionale e visibilità sul palcoscenico continentale.

L’incontro sarà accessibile gratuitamente attraverso il sito UEFA per tutti i tifosi interessati a seguire le sorti della Primavera azzurra.

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