FOTO – E’ stato ripulito il murale a Torre Annunziata

Scritto da:
Vittorio Policastro
-

Dopo l’imbratto, fortunatamente hanno ripulito il murale del signore che oggi, con un post su facebook, ha denunciato l’accaduto. Non si sa ancora chi sia il colpevole di tale gesto vandalo, ma almeno il danno è stato aggiustato.

Articolo precedenteDi Lorenzo, il numero incredibile sui minuti in campo
Articolo successivoRisultati Serie A. Il Torino non sfonda il muro della Salernitana e pareggia

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE