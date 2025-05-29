ESCLUSIVA – Adani commenta la stagione del Napoli: il video

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-
Adani: "Napoli squadra seria, la Roma invece soffre anche col cambio modulo"

Lele Adani, ex calciatore e commentatore, è stato beccato dal nostro direttore dove ha fatto i complimenti per la grande stagione azzurra. In allegato il video.

