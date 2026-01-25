    Gutierrez: “oggi è una partita molto importante. Dobbiamo salire dall’inizio e fare un ottima partita”

    Marco Vitiello
    Ecco le dichiarazioni di Gutierrez a Dazn nel pre partita di Juve – Napoli:

    Sulla partita: “oggi è una partita molto importante e dobbiamo fare una grande partita, dobbiamo salire dall’inizio e fare un ottima partita”.

