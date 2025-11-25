Napoli-Qarabag 2-0, arriva il tweet di ADL: “Avanti così!”

Napoli-Qarabag 2-0, arriva il tweet di ADL: "Avanti così!"

Aurelio De Laurentiis, presidente del Napoli, tramite il suo account X ufficiale ha voluto festeggiare la vittoria dei suoi ragazzi contro il Qarabag in Champions League. Ecco le sue parole:

Vittoria di tutti. Avanti così!”.

