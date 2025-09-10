Ultim’ora – Adl smentisce la sua candidatura per la Regione Campania, i dettagli

Aurelio de Laurentiis mette le cose in chiaro: non ha mai avuto l’idea di presentare la sua candidatura per la regione Campania. Ecco il suo messaggio pubblicato sul social X:

Leggo che sarei interessato a una candidatura per la Regione Campania. Smentisco nel modo più assoluto. Ho incontrato a Palazzo Chigi Giorgia Meloni per parlare delle due "C" che hanno sempre interessato la mia vita professionale e imprenditoriale: Cinema e Calcio. — AurelioDeLaurentiis (@ADeLaurentiis) September 10, 2025