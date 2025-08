🚨🔵 Napoli are closing in on Miguel Gutierrez deal with Girona!



Agreement at final stages for fee in excess of €18m, details being sorted on sell-on clause waiting for De Laurentiis’ final green light.



Gutierrez wants Napoli and already said yes.



