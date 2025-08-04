Napoli, al via la vendita libera per la campagna abbonamenti: i dettagli

Scritto da:
Francesco Napolitano
-
SSC Napoli: "Abbiamo un obiettivo da centrare", questo il messaggio in vista del Braga

Oggi parte la fase di vendita libera della campagna abbonamenti 2025-2026 del Napoli. Il club azzurro lo ha annunciato sul social X, di seguito il post: “Al Via la Vendita Libera. Assicurati un posto per tutta la stagione. T’APPARTENE”.

Articolo precedenteCds – ” Continua il casting del Napoli per l’esterno: ecco i profili sotto osservazione “

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE