    SSC Napoli – arriva l’annuncio sulla nuova maglia! Ecco quando sarà svelata

    Scritto da:
    Matteo Iannone
    -
    La SSC Napoli quest’oggi, ha annunciato che domani mercoledì 16 luglio alle ore 19:26 sarà svelata la nuova maglia 25/26 con il tricolore sul petto.

    Il tutto sarà fatto il giorno prima della partenza per il ritiro di Dimaro.

