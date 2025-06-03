    ULTIM’ORA – Romano: “Meret ha rinnovato! Questa la durata del nuovo contratto”

    Matteo Iannone
    ULTIM’ORA - Romano: “Meret ha rinnovato! Questa la durata del nuovo contratto”

    E’ tutto fatto per il rinnovo di Alex Meret con il Napoli, lo afferma Fabrizio Romano, esperto di mercato. Per l’ex Udinese, manca solo l’ufficialità, contratto di due anni a 2,5 milioni di euro circa a stagione.

