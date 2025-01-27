Alessio Zerbin subito in gol con il Venezia: è l’ex azzurro a sbloccare il derby veneto!

Francesco Napolitano
Arriva la prima gioia in campionato per Alessio Zerbin, esterno del Napoli in prestito al Venezia. Infatti è lui a sbloccare il derby veneto contro l’Hellas Verona al 28′ minuto, alla sua prima partita da titolare con i Lagunari.

