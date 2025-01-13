Di Marzio – Danilo e la Juve vicini alla risoluzione: Napoli sempre più vicino al brasiliano

Antonio Duca
Danilo è sempre più vicino al Napoli.

Lo afferma Gianluca Di Marzio secondo cui la risoluzione con la Juve del brasiliano sarebbe sempre più vicina. Calciatore sempre più indirizzato sotto il Vesuvio già nella sessione invernale.

