Genoa-Napoli: Conte pensa a Juan Jesus al posto di Buongiorno dal 1′

Antonio Duca
Juan Jesus sui social: "Si riparte, comincia una nuova storia"

Juan Jesus dovrebbe partire dal 1′ a Marassi con il Genoa.

Ne ha parlato l’edizione odierna de Il Corriere dello Sport: con ogni probabilità vincerà lui il ballottaggio con Rafa Marin. Olivera confermato a sinistra nonostante qualche valutazione.

