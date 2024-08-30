    Ultim’ora – Di Marzio: “Victor Osimhen resta al Napoli”

    Salvatore Moriello
    Ultimi minuti di mercato ed ultime trattative in ballo per il Napoli. Sono importanti le news che arrivano da Gianluca Di Marzio sulla questione Osimhen. Queste le sue parole: “Osimhen resta al Napoli, ma continuerà a stare fuori rosa”.

