UFFICIALE – Cajuste passa all’Ipswich: la nota ufficiale del club

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

Jens Cajuste è ufficialmente un nuovo calciatore dell’Ipswich Town.

Ecco quanto riportato dal club dal sito ufficiale: “”La SSC Napoli ufficializza la cessione di Jens Cajuste all’Ipswich Town con la formula del prestito con diritto di riscatto“.

