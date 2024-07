Romano: “Il Napoli si prepara a fare una nuova offerta al Brighton per Glimour. Lo scozzese ha aperto agli azzurri”

🚨🔵 Napoli are preparing new formal bid to send to Brighton for Billy Gilmour.



Gilmour, open to joining Napoli.#BHAFC already rejected opening official bid from Napoli last week, revealed by @MatteMoretto.



Napoli will return for Gilmour and also plan to sign Brescianini. 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/feAAzJ2CKp