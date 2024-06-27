    Ufficiale – Ci sono le date del campionato di Serie A 2024/25, inizio il 18 agosto e fine il 25 maggio

    C’è l’ufficialità delle date della stagione calcistica di Serie A 2024/25. Il Consiglio di Lega ha oggi approvato le date di inizio e fine del massimo campionato calcistico italiano. La Serie A avrà inizio il 18 agosto e terminerà il 25 maggio.

