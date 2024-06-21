    ULTIM’ORA – Schira: “Di Lorenzo lascerà il Napoli! Ha già l’accordo con la Juve”

    Scritto da:
    Simone Improta
    -

    Negli ultimi giorni si sta parlando molto del probabile addio di Di Lorenzo al Napoli e il giornalista Nicolò Schira ha voluto chiarire la situazione con un tweet.

    Ecco quanto dichiarato dal giornalista, Nicolò Schira, su X:

