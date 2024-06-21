Romano annuncia: “A breve Rafa Marin sarà un giocatore del Napoli”

Scritto da:
Pasquale Serpini
-
Napoli: Rafa Marin in arrivo

Secondo quanto riportato da Fabrizio Romano su X, il Napoli sarebbe vicinissimo all’acquisto del 2002 Rafa Marin dal Real Madrid. Ecco il post dell’esperto di calciomercato:

