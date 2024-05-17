    LIVE – Fiorentina-Napoli 2-2, capolavoro di Kvaratskhelia su punizione

    Scritto da:
    Salvatore Moriello
    -
    Ag. Kvaratskhelia:

    LIVE. Festival di gol fantastici a Firenze, è il turno di Kvaratskhelia che su punizione realizza un gol che è un autentico capolavoro. Ristabilita la parità al Franchi, 2-2!

    Articolo precedenteLIVE – Fiorentina-Napoli 2-1, errore di Politano e Nzola non perdona
    Articolo successivoIl Napoli pareggia anche a Firenze, le pagelle di MondoNapoli

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE