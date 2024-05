🔵🇬🇪 More on Kvaratskhelia. Napoli’s plan is to advance on new contract talks in the next weeks to avoid any proposal from abroad.



In the new deal, release clause could also be negotiated — as Napoli did with Victor Osimhen.



De Laurentiis wants Kvara to stay this summer.