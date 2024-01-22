    Napoli-Inter, dal 41′ al 45′. Ammoniti un partenopeo e un nerazzurro

    Giuseppe La Russa
    42’Ammonito Rrahmani per fallo su Barelli

    43′ Pericoloso Thuram , fermato da Mazzocchi

    44′ Ammonito Calhanoglou per fallo su Kvaratskhelia

    45′ un minuto di recupero

    45+1′ Thuram di testa mette il pallone oltre la traversa

