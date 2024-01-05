    Meret, rinnovo in fase di stallo: i dettagli

    Scritto da:
    Giuseppe La Russa
    -

    Come riporta il Mattino, Alex Meret e il Napoli potrebbero separarsi nella prossima campagna estiva. Il motivo sarebbe il nodo da sciogliere per il rinnovo.Il suo agente spinge per la firma . ma bisogna capire se anche il Napoli è d’accordo.

