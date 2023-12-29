    Compleanno Osimhen, ecco cosa è successo sui social

    Scritto da:
    Giuseppe La Russa
    -

    Victor Osimhen è senz’altro un obiettivo predominante per il Chelsea di Pochettino. Nel giorno del suo compleannno, un fan con la maglia dei blues, gli ha scritto: “buon compleanno Victor, vieni al Chelsea.” Il nigeriano ha risposto con due cuori.

    Articolo precedenteGazzetta: “Adl pensa a Palladino per giugno. Le ambizioni del tecnico…”

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE