    Napoli-Monza,possibile maglia da titolare per Zerbin

    Scritto da:
    Giuseppe La Russa
    -

    Come riporta il Corriere dello Sport, Mazzarri, a causa dell’assenza di Politano, espulso nella gara contro la Roma, potrebbe far giocare dal primo minuto Alessio Zerbin, visto che Lindstrom non è ancora al 100%.

