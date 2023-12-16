    Osimhen, Cagliari vittima preferita

    Giuseppe La Russa
    Secondo Opta, La vittima preferita di Victor Osimhen è il Cagliari . Nelle tre partite che il nigeriano ha disputato contro la squadra sarda, è andato sempre a segno. Vedremo se anche stasera si avvererà la profezia.

