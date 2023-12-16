    Argentina, Murales ritraente Maradona e la Carrà

    Scritto da:
    Giuseppe La Russa
    -

    In Argentina è stato realizzato un murales ritraente Diego Armando Maradona e Raffaella Carrà, rispettivamente l’icona del calcio e l’icona dello spettacolo. I due sono ritratti mentre ballano il tango.

    Articolo precedenteNapoli-Cagliari – La formazione ufficiale, scelto il sostituto di Zielinski a centrocampo
    Articolo successivoFormazione ufficiale del Cagliari, Ranieri conferma Petagna

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE