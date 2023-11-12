LIVE — Napoli-Empoli: inizia il match! Primo possesso per gli azzurri

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-

Ore 12:34, fischietto in bocca per Prontera: dopo qualche problema tecnico per il giudice di linea, inizia Napoli-Empoli! Primo possesso della partita per gli azzurri.

Articolo precedenteMeret OUT nel riscaldamento! Napoli-Empoli la gioca Gollini
Articolo successivoLIVE — Napoli-Empoli: miracolo di Berisha! Opportunità per Anguissa

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE