LIVE — Napoli-Empoli: gol dell’Empoli. 0-1 al 90′

Francesco Borriello
Gol dell’Empoli al 90′, 0-1 per i toscani. Kovalenko trova il gol concludendo sul secondo palo dalla destra dell’aria azzurra, il pallone rimbalza sul palo ed entra in porta. Il Napoli è in svantaggio nel finale

