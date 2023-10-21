    LIVE – Gran gol di Kvaratskhelia, raddoppio Napoli!

    Scritto da:
    Salvatore Moriello
    -

    LIVE. Raddoppia il Napoli! Grande contropiede da parte del Napoli con Politano a servire Kvaratskhelia che, dopo un grande dribbling, buca Montipo sul primo palo. 2-0 Napoli!

