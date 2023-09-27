    VIDEO – Napoli-Udinese: Il boato del Maradona al gol di Osimhen

    Scritto da:
    Francesco Borriello
    -
    napoli

    Nonostante le critiche degli ultimi giorni e la situazione non facile tra Osimhen ed il Napoli, i tifosi si sono fatti trovare pronti al momento del suo gol in Napoli-Udinese. Questo il video del boato del popolo azzurro:

    Articolo precedenteLIVE – Napoli-Udinese: Finisce il primo tempo
    Articolo successivoLIVE – Napoli-Udinese: inizia il secondo tempo

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE