    UFFICIALE – Report medico del Napoli sull’infortunio di Politano!

    Scritto da:
    Francesco Paudice
    -

    Piove sul bagnato in casa Napoli; nell’amichevole da poco conclusa, Matteo Politano ha accusato un trauma distorsivo alla caviglia sinistra. L’attaccante partenopeo sarà rivalutato nelle prossime ore. Lo riporta il sito ufficiale della SSC Napoli.

    Articolo precedenteLIVE – Finisce Napoli – Augsburg, vittoria per gli azzurri!
    Articolo successivoGarcia su Osimhen: “Arabia? Difficile rifiutare, ma vi dico come la penso”.

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE