    Sky – L’infortunio di Kvaratskhelia è più serio del previsto: il punto

    Scritto da:
    Paolo Graus
    -

    Come riporta Sky Sport, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ha riportato un trauma contusivo-distorsivo al ginocchio sinistro dopo un contrasto nell’amichevole Napoli-Girona. Domani ci saranno ulteriori accertamenti per stabilire l’entità dell’infortunio.

    Articolo precedenteAlvino: “Rinnovo Osimhen, siamo ai dettagli. Un indizio mi rende ottimista”

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE