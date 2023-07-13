FOTO – Zielinski non ci sta e sbotta sul suo profilo Instagram!

Il centrocampista azzurro Piotr Zielinski non le manda a dire sul suo profilo Instagram contro coloro che criticano il suo rendimento calcistico. Ecco cosa ha scitto con in allegato la foto:

“Per quelli che non capiscono il calcio… Discontinuo”.

