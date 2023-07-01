    Anche Alessandro Formisano lascia il Napoli. Il tweet del club azzurro per ringraziarlo dei 17 anni trascorsi a Napoli

    Qualche minuto fa è stato ufficializzato anche l’addio di Alessandro Formisano al Napoli dopo quello di Giuntoli. Il presidente Aurelio De Laurentiis lo ha annunciato tramite un tweet. Di seguito il messaggio del patron azzurro su Twitter:

