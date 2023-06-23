    ULTIM’ORA – Incontro terminato tra ADL e l’agente di Osimhen

    Nella giornata di oggi si sono incontrati l’agente di Victor Osimhen e il presidente De Laurentiis per parlare del futuro del nigeriano.

    l’incontro è appena terminato e a comunicarlo è un tweet del giornalista di Sky Gianluca Di Marzio.

