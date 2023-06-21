Sky – Di Marzio: “Il Napoli non molla Gabri Veiga. Ecco la clausola del fantasista spagnolo”

Scritto da:
Vittorio Policastro
-

Queste sono le parole di Gianluca Di Marzio sul mercato del Napoli: “Il Napoli non molla Gabri Veiga. Il fantasista spagnolo ha una clausola di 40 mln, ma De Laurentiis vorrebbe chiudere attorno ai 30-35 mln. Cruciale sarà la volontà del giocatore”

Articolo precedentePedullà: “Osimhen, la scelta sul club in caso di addio! C’è già il nome del sostituto”
Articolo successivoSportitalia – Pedullà: “Berardi piace molto alla Lazio ma spuntano le alternative: nella lista c’è Politano”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE